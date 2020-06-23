124 new cases found in the district, tally moves up to 2998

NASHIK :

The Coronavirus cases are spiking in Nashik city and district. 124 new patients have tested positive in Nashik district in a single day on Tuesday. Among the new patients, 81 are from Nashik city, while 18 are from rural parts of the district. With this, the district’s tally of infected patients moved up to 2,998. As 14 patients succumbed to the disease, the death toll has increased to 189, while 25 patients have tested positive in Malegaon.

Of the total reports received on Tuesday, 81 patients have tested positive from Nashik city. With this, the tally of infected patients in the city has jumped to 1372. Of the total positive patients, three employees are from district civil hospital, two each are from Shingada Talav area, Motha Rajwada, Phulenagar, Bagwanpura, Old Nashik, Khadkali, Pakhal Road, Peth Road, Panchavati, Wadala Road, Shramiknagar, Shivajinagar, Satpur, Khutvadnagar, New Nashik, Dwarka, Kathada, Kamatwade, Hirawadi, Dindori Road, Naikwadipura, Jadhav complex and other patients are from Makhmalabad Road, Bhabhanagar, Majurwadi, Kamgar Nagar, Main Road, Krantinagar, Vaikilwadi, Sant Kabir Nagar, Nanavali, Takali Road and Jail Road.

On the other 18 from rural parts of the district have tested positive. With this, the number of infected in rural parts has climbed to 582. They are from Sinnar, Dindori, Deolali, Yeola and Igapuri.

On the other 25 new positive patients have tested positive in Malegaon, taking the pandemic tally to 957. With the recovery of 39 more patients, the number of those recovered has increased to 1713.

Of the total 18,172 swab samples which have been tested in the district so far, 14,701 have been tested negative, while 2,998 have been turned positive. Currently, the district has 1030 active cases, while 539 reports are still awaited and 313 new suspects have been admitted to hospitals on Tuesday.