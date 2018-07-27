12 held for assaulting during bandh

Nashik: The city cops have taken action against twelve persons for unlawful assembly and rioting. The cops said the incidents took place in the jurisdiction of Deolali Camp area and Ambad police station area.

The action was taken after the cops found the suspects allegedly threatened the shopkeepers and workers to close their commercial establishments in the lieu of the bandh observed on Wednesday.

The cops said to have arrested six persons identified as Abhishek Tube, Akash Jadhav, Vishnu Takle, Kiran Kunwar, Jagdish Deshmukh and Nilesh Gaikwad from Deolali area of the city after a pan kiosk owner from Bhagur, filed a case against them.

According to the complainant, the suspects approached the kiosk around 6.45 am on Wednesday near Shivaji Chowk in Bhagur area and forced him to shut down the kiosk. They also allegedly physically assaulted him and later damaged his booth causing losses worth Rs 15, 000.

In another similar incident, other six were held by the Ambad police on Thursday after the complainant Tejas Harale from Cidco filed a complaint against them. In his complaint, Harale a worker at hairdressing saloon stated that around 8.30 pm on Wednesday he was working when the accused Tushar Matale, Rahul Bodke, Pravin Shirsath, Abhishek Deshmukh, Shashikant Sawant and Vicky Telure among 25 others came armed with sticks.

The mob allegedly approached him and threatened him with dire consequences. He was also forced to shut the shop. When Harale resisted, one suspect Matale attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. The complainant dodged the attack; however, he sustained a minor injury on his ear.

The mob continued to attack him and allegedly stole his gold chain.

All the suspects are in police custody until July 30.