1034 posts of anganwadi workers, assistants vacant

Nashik: The state Women and Child Development Minister have ordered to recruit vacant posts of anganwadi workers, mini anganwadi woerkers and assistants in the state. Accordingly, a recruitment process to fill up half posts of the total of 1034 posts which are remained vacant in Nashik district.

Currently, a total of 966 posts are remained vacant in the rural area, while 68 posts in the municipal area have remained vacant. With the government orders, the way is clear to fill up these posts which are vacant for the last three years.

Women and Child Welfare department had to face various difficulties due to these vacant posts. The department faced criticism due to shortage of manpower while working over the issue of malnourishment in the rural area.

However, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashoda Thakur lifted restrictions on recruitment of the vacant posts to some extent and approved to fill up half of the vacant posts in the respective departments. Besides this 98 anganwadis which have been sanctioned earlier and 745 mini anganwadis will be started as per requirement. New posts will be created for these anganwadis and will be filled up.

Considering Nashik district, two projects – urban and rural are functioning. Nashik city has two projects, while Malegaon has a single project. Municipal Corporation and municipal council areas are among these projects.

Nashik Municipal Corporation area, Igatpuri, Sinnar and Trimbakeshwar municipal councils have been included in Nashik project – I, while management of rest rural area is with the Women and Child Welfare Committee.

While taking into account sanctioned and vacant posts of anganwadi workers, 20 posts are remained vacant in Nashik project – I, while project – II has three vacant posts. Malegaon division has 45 vacant posts.

The number of vacant posts in the rural district is 966. Half of the posts of these will be filled up under the guidance of the Commissioner, Women and Child Welfare department. Considering Nashik, 517 posts will be recruited in the upcoming period.

Requirement of 12 project officials

Of the total 26 posts under Zilla Parishad, 12 posts of child development officer have remained vacant. The charge of the post has been handed over temporarily to supervisors at many places. Of the total 191 posts of supervisors, 36 posts are remained vacant in the district, while 3 posts of extension officer of the total 13 posts are remained vacant, while 8 posts of project-level employees and three posts of drivers have remained vacant, informed Women and Child Development officer Chate.