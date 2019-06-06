10 Nirbhaya Squads formed

NASHIK: In its fight against the menace of eve-teasing, road Romeos, molestation and harassment of women and to ensure a safer society for women, the city police on Wednesday extended the number of Nirbhaya Squads from two to ten.

Under the aegis of city police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil, the squads to be deployed in a day or two at sensitive places across the city will work not only for the protection of women against crime, harassment and molestation ensuring their safety but also will aim at changing the mindset of criminals in respect to women by offering them free counselling with the help of their family members. This is an initiative towards a safer society. “Deployment of Nirbhaya Squads is just the beginning for a safer society. We are already taking concrete steps and undertaking various awareness drives in order to provide a safe environment for women in society”, assures Nangre Patil.

A total of 10 Nirbhaya Squads have been formed under the aegis of city police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil. The city police have identified 550 hotspots in the city where the police would keep a strict vigil.

Eve teasing is a primary step in crime against women which includes making unwanted phone calls, messages, e-mails, use of social media etc. In such a situation, the Nirbhaya Squads will help women without delay by assuring their safety. The male offenders will also be provided counselling with the help of their family for improvement, the police said.

The specially deployed well-trained squads equipped with spy and smartphone cameras will patrol at sensitive places including schools, colleges, bus stands, market places, women hostels, cinema halls, gardens etc in civilian dress in order to keep secrecy. Each Nirbhaya Squad will comprise of one asst Police Inspector or a woman official of PSI rank which will be assisted by two women constables and two male police constables. The Squad: Each Nirbhaya Squad will comprise of one asst Police Inspector or a woman official of PSI rank which will be assisted by two women constables and two male police constables.

The Squad: Each Nirbhaya Squad will comprise of one asst Police Inspector or a woman official of PSI rank which will be assisted by two women constables and two male police constables.

Squads are just the beginning of a safer society. We are already taking concrete steps and undertaking various awareness drives in order to provide a safe environment for women in society.

– CP Vishwas Nangre Patil