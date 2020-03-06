1 killed, 3 injured in accident in Nashik

NASHIK :

One person was killed on the spot while three others were injured when two motorcycles collided at Maledumala Phata on Vani-Saputara road in Dindri taluka of this district of Maharashtra, police said.



The accident occurred on Thursday when one Giridhar Keval Tungar, 32, and his mother, 60, were on the way towards Chousale from Vani on a motorcycle which collided head-on with another motorbike coming from the opposite direction, killing one on the spot and injuring three others. Local people rushed injured to hospital in Dindori. The investigation was on, they added.