While the world is vacillating, capitalize on what you have

– Sr. Floropia Borges,

Principal, Kilbil St. Joseph’s High School, Nashik

I am deeply concerned as well as positively overwhelmed that the pandemic that has hovered over the lives of millions around the world will teach many valuable lessons to all of us. In just a few months, COVID-19 has upended the lifestyle of people globally.

Hundreds of millions have lost their means of livelihood; borders have been sealed. And the most pathetic part is that innocent children have become the hidden victims of this pandemic. Everybody is worried about the ephemeral and prolonged impacts on their health, well-being, development and prospects.

No one had ever anticipated the tool of the pandemic to be this grave. If we ponder deeply over the pre and the post COVID-19 effects, we are left with many unanswered questions and unlearnt lessons. Even before the pandemic many mishappenings took place. At many places there were wars, terrorist attacks and natural disasters destroying the lives of thousands.

All these tribulations were the early reprimands in disguise. But we the human being failed to understand and always remained unaffected and untouched by all sorts of calamities. We became so self-centred and adaptable to the modern lifestyle that we forgot our duties towards the community. COVID-19 is an eye-opener for all of us. Globally everyone feels affected and is involved now. Though we all are living with uncertainty, we have become more conscious and more responsible towards ourselves and the society.

While each of us is personally affected by this crisis, there are still many reasons to be grateful. This is a moment we are called to be our best selves in tune with the mission and vision of being more human, humble, helpful, compassionate, empathetic and patient. Our priority at this moment is the health, well-being and safety of our fraternity.

I commend the services provided by health professionals, police officials and all other volunteers, who have been working tirelessly, putting at risk their own lives. Being a principal, I applaud and acknowledge the ever willing efforts of both, my teaching and non-teaching staff who have been showing their love and concern for the school and students.

Teachers are working from home, preparing notes and engaging classes online for the betterment of our students. The non-teaching staffs of the school have been lending their hand in administrative duties by going beyond the call of duties to meet the deadlines and others by keeping the campus clean and green.

As we are concerned about the well-being of the parents and students, we request them to follow protocols of the government and the health department officials. School shutdown is a chance for parents to make better relationship with their children especially the teenagers. Create a flexible but daily routine for structured as well as fun-filled activities.

Over the coming week you may notice a tremendous change in the behaviour of your children. You may experience more meltdowns, tantrums, anxiety and protest. But please keep in mind that the present situation has to be dealt with more diligence and positivist.

Future generation may look back on this time and contemplate as what helped humanity push through this crisis. While the science would have worked to heal our bodies but it’s the true human bonding that would have healed the spirits with love and compassion. And that will ever be what makes all the difference. So let us remember to be empathetic, patient and compassionate to one another.