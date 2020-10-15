Remembering Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary
ब्लॉग

Remembering Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

- Apurva Jakhadi
NASA-Space Educator &
Member - U.N.Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC), Austria

Beloved former President Dr A...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com