Remembering Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary

<p><strong>- Apurva Jakhadi<br>NASA-Space Educator &<br>Member - <a href="http://u.n.space/">U.N.Space</a> Generation Advisory Council (SGAC), Austria</strong><br><br>Beloved former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam (God's gift to mankind) was born on 15th October 1931, in Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), where he was also brought up. </p>.<p>To honour him with deep respect and to mark the importance of his contribution towards the student-community, in 2010 the United Nations declared his birthday- 15 October to be celebrated as 'World Students Day'.<br><br>Dr. Kalam is still fondly remembered as a great inspiring teacher, owing to his compassion for students and his constant guidance to them through his writings, books, speeches and quotes.<br><br>He died on July 27th 2015, after collapsing while delivering a lecture in Shillong, plunging the entire nation into a state of utter shock. He died doing what he was revered the most for- that is teaching, which he was so fond of.<br><br>India still misses him. Dr. Kalam is still remembered as the 'People's President' for his excellent work as India's 11th President (July 2002 - July 2007), and more dearly as the 'Missile Man of India' or the 'Father of India's military missile programme', for his contribution in the field of defense and aerospace research.<br><br>An outstanding scientist, a wise statesman, the most loved inhabitant of Rashtrapati Bhavan; the life and times Bharat Ratna Dr.APJ Abdul Kalam is a story of stratospheric success.<br><br>But he was not someone who would rest on his laurels, Dr Kalam had more missions in mind, more dreams to realise before fate took him away from us. In fact, he was a selfless person who taught us to 'Dream big'.<br><br>Among his biggest, yet unfilled wish, was to ensure that each and every child in the country gets touched by the fountain of knowledge and wisdom. As a great teacher, Dr Kalam wanted to build at least one library in every village of the country for the benefit of unprivileged children. His belief was that, every youth in the country should have access to a library and a right to learn.</p><p>He always wanted to open the world of knowledge for them and let them fly, fly high so that they realise that nothing is impossible in life. He thought that the unprivileged children should have an access to the storehouse of knowledge, that is, books; so as to ensure that the young India gets a platform to empower themselves with the power of knowledge.</p><p>He also believed that, if they have knowledge, then they can play an active part in rebuilding India. His idea was to inculcate the right set of values in the children of India from a young age, so as to ensure that they become valuable citizens of our great nation.<br><br>For this reason, his birthday is also observed as 'Vaachan Prerna Divas' (Reading Inspiratin Day), to promote book reading. The state government has urged all schools, colleges and offices to observe this Day; as technology and gadgets have almost taken over the habit of reading, especially among youngsters. <br><br>Also, educational institutions have been instructed to conduct special reading sessions and essay writing competitions to observe this day.</p>.<p><strong>About Dr. Abdul Kalam :<br></strong><br>Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was one of India’s most celebrated scientists and statesmen, former President of the Republic of India from 2002 through 2007. An aeronautical engineer by training, he significantly advanced rocketry in India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).</p><p>Heir to the vision of Professor Vikram Sarabhai, who set India on a course of a socio-economically oriented space program, Dr. Kalam was the man who raised India’s eyes to the stars, and raised India to join the community of space faring nations. Dr. Kalam was regarded as one of the greatest <br>minds, visionaries, and peacemakers of the early 21st century. <br><br>His integrity and deep belief in everything he did registered strongly among the common man. He has received many honorary degrees and other honors, including India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna.<br><br>Some of the highlights of this exemplary personality :<br><br>* Kalam, who served as President from July 2002 until 2007, was not only a renowned scientist, thinker, philosopher and teacher, but also a winner of numerous prestigious awards and honours.<br><br>* He was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan in 1981 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1990 for his work with ISRO and DRDO by the Government of India.<br><br>* He was also honoured with 'Bharat Ratna' for his contribution to the scientific research and modernisation of defence technology in India.<br><br>* It was in the year 2010, when the United Nations decided to honour this 'great scientist' on his 79th birthanniversary and declared his birthday on October 15 as the ‘World Students' Day’.<br><br>* Since then, October 15 is observed as a day for students all around the world. During his lifetime, Dr Kalam had always expressed his wish to be remembered as 'A Teacher', by the people.<br><br>* In 2005, Switzerland also declared May 26 as 'Science Day' to commemorate Dr Kalam’s visit to the European countries; during his Presidential tenure.<br><br>* A bachelor, the former president was a 'Veena' player and was deeply interested in Carnatic music.<br><br>* He remained a vegetarian all his life.<br><br>* He was the chancellor of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology - IIST, (Trivandrum) Thiruvananthapuram.<br><br>* A Professor at Anna University (Chennai), and an adjunct/visiting faculty at many other academic and research institutions across India.<br><br>* 'Wings of Fire', 'India 2020 - A Vision for the New Millennium', 'My journey' and 'Ignited Minds -<br><br>Unleashing the power within India', 'Beyond 2020' are the famous books which Dr Kalam authored. These highly acclaimed books have been translated in many Indian languages.<br><br>* In his honour, a permanent part of the online NSS library in Washington D.C., is dedicated to his visionary space legacy.<br><br>* Dr. Abdul Kalam was also awarded the most coveted Hoover Medal at New York, USA in 2008.<br><br>Former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was awarded the prestigious 2008 Hoover Medal, for his outstanding public service.<br><br>* Dr. Abdul Kalam <br>received the prestigious Wernher Von Braun Memorial Award from National Space Society (NSS, Washington D.C., USA) at International Space Development Conference, ISDC in May 2013 in San Diego, USA.The National Space Society had honoured Dr. Kalam for his long-time work in and support of India's Space program, and his support for space development. <br><br>Dr. Kalam's life's work paralleled that of Dr. Wernher von Braun in many ways. <br><br>India first developed missiles (rockets) for military use, but Kalam, like von Braun, had been in the forefront of "turning missiles into space launch vehicles".<br><br>Undoubtedly, a pre eminent scientist, a gifted engineer, a true visionary and an ideal teacher. He is also remembered as a humble humanitarian in every sense of the word and thus, an idol for the youth.<br><br>Let the light of his knowledge spread eternally.</p>