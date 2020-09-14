Engineers' Day 2020 : Engineers For Self Reliant
ब्लॉग

Engineers' Day 2020 : Engineers For Self Reliant

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

- Apurva Jakhadi
NASA-Space Educator,
Past Secretary, The Institution of Engineers, Nashik Local Chapter

It is to honour the achievements and ...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com