Blog : Be grateful... Life is precious!

<p><em><strong>: Taruna Samnotra, Psychologist, Abiliti Foundation.</strong></em></p><p><em>World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on September 10 each year. This Day which is being observed today tries to create awareness about suicide prevention and how to help your loved ones to fight suicidal thoughts. Read here to know more about suicide prevention.</em></p>.<p>Ek zindagi meri sau khwahishan; ek ek main puri kara...</p><p>Yeah. Agreed. You need to have hundreds of wishes as that gives you a purpose to live and strive hard. But striving hard doesnt mean stressing yourself. Take one dream at a time. As the song goes, "ek ek main puri kara".</p><p>Lately a celebrity suicide was transformed into everything else other than a serious concern for mental health among the successful. 10th September being Suicide Prevention Day, I just felt like reminding you a few do's which all of us know but forget.</p><p><em>1) Go slow and steady -Do not over work as it may lead to physical as well as mental damage.</em></p><p><em>2) Meditate - Yes it does brings in inner peace.</em></p><p><em>3) Exercise - Happy hormones are needed.</em></p><p><em>4) Take up a hobby - During the Corona time many took up to gardening and believe me it proved to be a therapy for them. Art in any form serves as a therapy.</em></p><p><em>5) Take a break from your dreams - it is perfectly ok to be doing nothing sometimes. There is nothing to shy about when you say "kuch nahi kr raha".</em></p><p><em>6) Pamper yourself - in ways you can. You need not go the spas for this.</em></p><p><em>7) Be selfish sometimes - Buy something for yourself.</em></p><p><em>8) Catch up with friend when ever u get time - Just talking to your friends solves half the problem.</em></p><p><em>9) And yes...come out of the virtual world to the real world - see what is happening in the lives of your family members, your neighbours and friends. Sometimes people just need a ear.</em></p><p><em>10) Sleep - The not so talked about sleep is a solution to most of our mental and physical issues. It is a healer.</em></p><p><em>11) Guys, if things dont work your way keep a Plan B ready, a Plan C and a plan D ready... and the next too. Don't lose hope. "Umeed pe duniya kayam hai".</em></p><p><em>12) Do ask yourself if u need help and go ahead and seek help. You are precious for your family and friends.</em></p><p>If life doesn't take turns the way u want, take a break and change the route but don't take that long pause. Its not what your loved ones deserve. Like the teenagers say "ye nahi to aur koi sahi", "life is precious, don't cross the brink".</p>