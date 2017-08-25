World Bank to provide loan for smart city?

Nashik : A meeting of World Bank officials was held at Mumbai with the smart city officials of those cities in the state which have been selected in the smart city program, considered an ambitious project of central government. As discussions were held on how to provide help for this project, World Bank is likely to provide loan at low interest rate for smart city.

The smart city mission is an ambitious scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Accordingly, momentum has been provided by urban development ministry for these works. Work through SPVs has been started in those cities which have been selected under smart city mission. The concerned city has 25% share, whereas state government has 25% share and central government has 50% share.

As octroi and Local Body Tax were scrapped, revenue of Municipal Corporations has reduced and they will run on the grant they get from state government. Overall on this backdrop, World Bank officials held discussions with smart city officials in the state and officials of management advisory company. World Bank and Asia Development Bank are likely to provide soft loan to the Municipal Corporations for the smart city mission.