Workshop on pollution control held at AIMA

Satpur: If industries at Nashik follow rules of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, industrialists will definitely be benefitted. For this, they should follow MPCB rules, stated deputy regional offier of MPCB Nashik A G Kude.

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association and Mantra’s Green Resources Ltd. organised a workshop on pollution control and measures for this for industrialists and representatives of companies at AIMA recreation centre. AIMA president Rajendra Ahire, general secretary Nikhil Panchal, secretary Himanshu Kanani and director of Mantra’s Green Resources Ltd. U K Sharma were present on dais.

AIMA president Ahire stated that AIMA has always organised various seminars to provide guidance about various schemes to industrialists and workers. The purpose of this seminar is that industrialists should get immediate benefit of facilties and services of MPCB while running or setting up industries through online services and to create awareness among industrialists how to get licence of MPCB easily. Deputy regional officer of MPCB Kude asked to use website of MPCB to get its licence or if industrialists contact office, all types of cooperation will be provided. Owners should take benefit of various government services, he urged.’

Mantra’s Green Resources Ltd. give information in detail through visual presentation how pollution in industries will be controlled and how industrialists get benefit from waste material. The guidance in detail was given about industrial waste water treatment plant, sewage tratement plan, bio-disaster for wet soil waste management, Mantra’s bio-disaster for domestic utilisation and bio composter activities.

The doubts raised by representatives of industrialists and representatives of establishments were cleared. After request by AIMA, director of Mantra’s Green Resources Ltd. U K Sharma declared that officials in the company will give common service centre services for a day in week. Nikhil Panchal proposed the vote of thanks.