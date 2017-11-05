Works worth Rs 13 cr in Baglan approved

Nashik: MLA Deepika Chavan took a review in Zilla Parishad for doing various road works in Baglan taluka under Mukhyamantri Gramsadak Yojna. She also held discussions with chairperson of education and health committee Yatin Pagar.

Work of Rama 27 to Waghle, Shripurvade, Tingri and Hindarbari worth Rs. 5.78 crore; Rama 17 Pimpaldar, Darhane, Khamtane, Nave Nirpur Choudhane work worth Rs. 4.99 crore; Rama 7 Avhati, Bhandarpada Bhakshi to Rama 27 worth Rs. 2.87 crore has been approved in 2016-17. Float tender process for this and do these works immediately, instructed MLA Chavan.

Besides this, she also reviewed Rama 27 to Kupkheda, June Ratir Nave Ratir, Devlane road B, Rama 8 Khamlon, Utrane, Bilpuri, Dodhanepada road and Rama 7 Wadipisol works under ZP’s various development scheme and issued instructions to officials to do them on fast pace. MLA Chavan also reviewed various development works in her constituency.

Executive engineer of Prime Minister Gramsadak Yojna Vijay Patil and executive engineer of construction department no. II Rajguru were present for the meeting.