Work to paint white stripes on speed breakers starts

Deolali Camp: Considering rise in complaints by citizens, cantonment board administration has started to paint white stripes on speed breakers.

The administration had painted the white strips on speed breakers four months back. However, due to inferior quality of work, the white stripes on speed breakers became light. As a result two had died in road accidents, while number of minor accidents are increasing.

It was very difficult for vehicle drivers to drive their vehicles on Lam Road. As a precautionary measure the cantonment board administration asked concerned contractor to use thermoplast paint and glass beat while painting white stripes on speed breakers and at dangerous turns.

Corporator Asha Godse and social activist Chandrakant Godse inspected the work and suggested to paint new zebra crossing stripes near Jamal stop and Shivananda electronics company. White stripes on Lam Roads have also become light. They should be painted again, citizens are demanding.