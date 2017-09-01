Wolbachia – a dengue control method : Test to decide its efficacy has started in India: Dr Soumya Swaminathan

Kirti Ranshoor

73 patients have tested positive for dengue in Nashik city in August 2017 alone.

NASHIK: As many as 126 patients have tested positive so far for dengue in Nashik since January 2017, with 73 patients testing positive in August alone. Nashik Muncipal Corporation is taking every possible measure to control this dengue outbreak. Fogging operations are being carried out weekly. The health department has been on the alert and has formed 62 squads. The squads are checking stagnated water in each ward. The team takes address of the dengue patient and visits that area to find and destroy mosquito breeding sites.

‘Eliminate Dengue Programme’

Recently Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has entered into partnership with Australia’s Monash University to investigate the use of self-sustaining Wolbachia bacteria to combat dengue and other mosquito-borne viruses in India.

Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Secretary, Department of Health and Research and Director General ICMR told Deshdoot Times, “The test to check the efficacy of this disease control method under the ‘Eliminate Dengue Programme’ has recently started at Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) in Puducherry. The test will take at least one year. Thereafter we will take up field trials. We will also work on deciding parameters like epidemiological information, density of mosquito population, number of patients suffering from Dengue etc. to choose an area to carry out the ‘Eliminate Dengue Programme’.”

How Wolbachia works

The method involves either introducing Wolbachia (considered biological control agent for vector infection transfer) into the eggs of wild mosquitoes or injecting it in an adult Aedes Aegypti which is a mosquito that can spread dengue fever and other such diseases. The Wolbachia-carrying mosquitoes then go further and breed with more wild mosquitoes. According to the research carried out by the Monash University, when Wolbachia is present in the mosquito, it reduces the mosquito’s ability to transmit dengue.

August most dangerous

In 2016, a total of 187 patients had tested positive for dengue in August in the city. In fact, the year 2016 had seen an epidemic like situation with as many as 465 patients testing positive for dengue.

City laboratory closed

The blood samples of suspected dengue patients are being sent to Pune laboratory for confirmation, as the city’s laboratory is closed due to some reason since last one month. The administration is trying to solve this problem.