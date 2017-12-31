Wockhardt’s doctors, employees take initiative for road safety

Nashik: Under the banner of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobra’, the doctors and staff of Wockhardt Hospital pledged a road map to follow the road and traffic safety rules. On this occasion, center head Vinod Sawantwadkar said, “Our hospital witnesses many road accident victims and this number is increasing day-by-day. These people arrive in very critical condition. One important reason for these accidents are the violation of the road safety rules.”

Dr. Nilesh Chaudhary from radiology department said that the rules of traffic safety are known to all but many people don’t follow them. This concept was initiated by Dr. Chaudhary where all employees and doctors pledged to follow traffic safety rules and emphasized the use of helmets, seat belts, and drive vehicle within speed limit. He said that many more activities will be implemented to take this initiative further in next few days.