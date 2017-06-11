Win farmers’ trust, work for the people: MP Godse

Deolali Camp : On the backdrop of widening scale of the farmers’ agitation in the state and some parts of the country, MP Hemant Godse has made an appeal to the public representatives that they should work towards winning the trust of the farmers and should focus more on the works which are in the larger interest of the people.

MP Godse was speaking while felicitating local body member Bhausaheb Kisan Shinde who was elected to the directorship of the Nashik Taluka Shetaki Sangh.

On the occasion, MP Godse for receiving ‘Nashikratna’ and Tanaji Gaidhani for electing to the Nasaka body were also honoured respectively by Shiv Sena (south) and member Samadhan Katore.

Dr Mangesh Sonawane, Santosh Jundre, Shivaji Dange, Bhausaheb Jundre, Press union leader Jagdish Godse, Ramesh Gaikar, Ratan Patole, Dnyaneshwar Shirole, Sampat Samore, Bhaskar Shinde, Jagan Rokde and Nivrutti Sangle were present among a large number of representatives from various local bodies including panchayat samiti and gram panchayat.