‘Will take efforts for implementation of Journalists Protection Act’

Deolali Camp : “Journalists are not remained behind in competitive age. Government has passed Journalists Protection Act for the journalists working in such atmosphere. I will take efforts for its implementation,” stated Minister of State for Rural Development Dada Bhuse.

Marking the journalists day, Nashik taluka journalists association honoured representatives of media, social organisations and gram panchayats with awards. Bhuse was speaking at that time.

MP Hemant Godse, former Minister and president of Charmakar Mahasangh Baban Gholap, MLA Yogesh Gholap, Seema Hiray, P B Karanjkar, Sanjay Tungar, Prakash Mhaske, Uday Sangle, block development officer P S Kolhe, Ravi Pagare and Motiram Pingale were present on dais.

President Sudhakar Godse in his introductory speech took stock of the work by journalist association. Daily Deshdoot’s Sanjay Lolge and other mediapersons were honoured with awards. Harshvardhan Borhade expressed his views on behalf of the awardees.

Ravindra Malunjkar compered the programme, while Gokul Lokhande proposed the vote of thanks. Dinesh Thombre, Sunil Pawar, Prakash Ukhade, Arun Tupe and other members of the association took sincere efforts for success of the programme.