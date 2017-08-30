Will not allow water from Maharashtra to be diverted to Gujarat, opine experts

Nashik: Considering the possibility of efforts on a large scale being made to divert water from rivers in Maharashtra to neighbouring states, there is a need to take efforts to divert this water to Godavari and Girna basins. We will not allow water from Maharashtra to be diverted to Gujarat. Resolve the drinking water and irrigation issues in Marathwada and save water of the western ghats through equitable distribution, opined the experts.

A one-day water conference was organised at Akhil Bharatiya Bramhin office with initiative of Bharatiya Jalsanskruti Mandal. Various experts across state provided their guidance in the conference and outline about water distribution in the state was drawn.

The conference was inaugurated by chief director of Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute D M More. President of Bhara- tiya Jalsanskruti Mandal Suryakant Rahalkar, former MLA Nitin Bhosale, director-editor of daily Deshdoot Vishwas Deokar, Sarojini Tarapurkar and senior journalist Shrimant Mane were present on the dais.

Maharashtra government had accepted a report by water and irrigation commission on September 30, 1999. Water expert Dr. Madhavrao Chitale had suggested diverting 66 TMC water into Godavari basin and 10 TMC water into Girna basin in this report. If water from the western channel is diverted, 42 TMC water can become available for Mumbai city, it has been mentioned in the report.

Actually, water needs to be made available for Girna and Godavari basins. Though it is possible to divert entire 42 TMC water to Girna and Godavari basin, this report has not been implemented effectively in the last 18 years. Instead, efforts are being taken to divert state water to other states, the experts also opined.

Prominent personalities from Nashik, Ahmednagar and north Maharashtra were present for this conference. Director-editor of daily Deshdoot Vishwas Deokar organised this conference.