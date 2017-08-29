Water problem of ‘Jayakwadi’ resolved

Nashik : As Jayakwadi dam has filled up very well this time, there are signs that the regional dispute which emerges every year over discharge of water from Nashik to the dam every summer will not occur this time. Currently, Jayakwadi has 66.38% water stock.

It means that there is 77 TMC water in the dam. As per a verdict of Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority, if there is over 65% water stock in Jayakwadi dam before October 15, there will be no need to discharge water from dams in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. As a result, it is seen that there will be no need to discharge water for Jayakwadi this year, but final decision about this will be taken in a meeting of Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation.

As there has been substantial rain across the state this time, water stock in Jayakwadi has increased. As water on a large scale was discharged from Gangapur, Palkhed and Darna dams, Jayakwadi has benefitted from this. 47 TMC water was discharged from the upper reaches of Jayakwadi dam from June 1 to August 28.

As a result, water level in the dam has increased very well and currently it has 66.38% water stock (2179.387 MCFt, i.e. 76.95 TMC). Out of this, 1441.281 MCFt (50.89 TMC) water is useful. The current water level of the dam is 1515.31 feet and it received 30.116 MCFt (1.0634 TMC) water stock in last 24 hours. Currently, it is receiving water at a speed of 12,309 cusecs per second. Catchment area of Jayakwadi dam has received 450 mm rainfall so far since June 1.

As Jayakwadi has enough water stock as per rules of Regulatory Authority, it appears that there is no need to discharge water from Nashik and Ahmednagar districts.