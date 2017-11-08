Vigilance Awareness Week at HAL concludes

Nashik: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Aircraft Division, Nashik observed Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30 to November 4, 2017.

This year’s theme was ‘My vision – Corruption free India’.

The valedictory function was held on Saturday (Nov. 4). Sanjay Darade, Superintendent of Police, Nashik (rural) was the chief guest. In his key note address, he highlighted the set-up and role of vigilance department in country and applauded the contribution by HAL in helping Indian Air Force for safeguarding the nation’s sky. Darade also appreciated the vigilance department of HAL for conducting Gram Sabhas (Meetings) in Janori and Sakore villages and involving school and college-going students in various competitions with an aim to spread vigilance awareness amongst them.

Bh.V Seshagiri Rao, General Manager (AOD); A B Gharad, General Manager (AMD) and Appasaheb Malagaundawar, Chief Designer (AURDC) were the guests of the honour.

COM members, HAEU & HAOA office bearers, employees and school and college-going students along with their parents attended the function.

The participants of various competitions were felicitated during the valedictory function by the dignitaries.