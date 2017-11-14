Various Clubs inaugurated at Sandip University

Nashik : The inauguration of fifteen different SUN Clubs at Sandip University, Nashik was held. Dr. Nityananda Jha, president, Sandip University, in the gracious presence of chairman, Sandip University Dr. Sandip Jha, Ashok Kataria, director of Ashoka Buildcon, Narendra Goliya, director of Rishabh Instruments, Deepak Pund, Prof. P I Patil, mentor, Sandip Foundation and Colonel Dr. N Ramachandran, Vice-Chancellor, Sandip University, inaugurated the clubs.

The Clubs inaugurated were namely: Cycling, Photography, Arts and Crafts, Painting, Drama, Music, Dance, Literary, Clean Development Mechanism, Fitness, Helping Hand, Trekking, Cyber Security, Talks and Sports.

“Our intention, to form these clubs, is to embolden every student for pursuing their passion along with academic excellence and work towards their over-all development in a true spirit,” said Dr. Sandip Jha. All the dignitaries congratulated the students for participating in these co-curricular activities.

Prof. Arif Mansuri thanked all the dignitaries for their encouraging words. The function concluded with the performance by Dance Club and Music Club.