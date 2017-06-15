Use of new technology is essential: Prof. Takwale

Nashik: The ultimate aim of education should be to create transformation in society by intermingling value based education and technology. Students should develop newer technologies in upcoming period and these should be used for educational development. This is need of this century, stated senior education expert Prof. Ram Takwale.

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, MKCL and I-Consult have jointly development a norm of new education method based on ‘Zero fee distance education’. An innovative syllabus ‘Post Graduate Diploma in e-education in Digital Society’ was dedicated in the university on Tuesday. Prof. Takwale was speaking during this.

Registrar Dr. Dinesh Bhonde was present on dais. This syllabus will be started from this academic year, Prof. Takwale declared.

While speaking on ‘Future of a university: Super Massversity’, Dr. Takwale stated that society should get knowledge through work form. Digital age is progressing at very fast pace. It is impossible to achieve progress, if one does not change as per age. Considering progress of technology and impact of multiple mediums, education institutes have challenges before them. There is an immense need to develop basic education to face these.

Education sector is largely affecting by globalisation. Cooperation of everyone is need to tackle it firmly. Considering current challenges before education sector, there is strong possibility of major changes in next 10 years, he said. “Universities are likely to go to students. As technology is working to change society, students will have to move fast in future. For this, I am taking efforts to form super university in India soon, Prof. Takwale hinted.

Directors of various faculties in the university, chiefs, teachers and employees in large numbers were present for this programme. Director of education science faculty Dr. Sanjeevani Mahale took special initiative for this programme.

‘Open university is ready for effective use of technology’

Vice Chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Dr. Prof. E Vayunandan said that open university, MKCL and I-Consult have taken initiative for effective use of proper technology in distance education system.

Like society, many positive changes are being felt in education sector due to digital revolution, he added. Prof. Takwale handed over a cheque of Rs. 10 lakh to Dr. Prof. Vayunandan.