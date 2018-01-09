University will encourage socially useful research: Mhaisekar

Nashik : Students should do research considering needs of society. University will provide special encouragement for best research project, stated Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar. He was speaking during inauguration of primary selection trials of Avishkar competition.

Dr. Mhaisekar said that students should do that research which will be useful to resolve problems in the society. Avishkar research project inter-university level festival has been started with an objective to create interest among students about research, they should get encouragement and guidance to do research and their research should get people’s approval, he informed.

As many as 327 students and teachers have registered their participation in literature, language and fine arts, management and law, science, farming and animal husbandry, engineering and technology, medical and pharmacy. Competitors have presented their 199 pre graduate research projects, 105 research projects of post graduation, expert and teacher categories.

Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohan Khamgaonkar, registrar Dr. Kalidas Chavan, director of student welfare department Dr. Sandip Gundre, Vaidya Shriram Savarikar, Dr. Tapas Kundu, Dr. Preeti Bajaj, Dr. V R Sonambekar and others were also present.