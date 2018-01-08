Be united for sovereign rights: Dhawale to tribals

Nashik: The tribal community which is original native of country is struggling today to get food for one time. All their rights to live and means have been snatched. As a result they are away from the stream of education. All tribals should get united to receive their sovereign rights, urged reader of tribals Shivaji Dhawale.

He was speaking as chief orator in ‘Adivasi Sanman’ programme organised by Adivasi Madhadev Koli Samaj Vikas Sanghatana which was organised at Yashwant Maharaj ground yesterday. MP Harishchandra Chavan, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi and others honoured those persons working for tribal community and various organisations.

Dhawale further said that tribal community has been protecting natural resources in the country. They had always opposed to intruders from outside, but historians always neglected them. Though they are first citizens of the country, they are out of main stream. There is a need to get united to get farms and education, he added.

MP Harishchandra Chavan said, “We are always fighting in government to get rights for tribals, their forest lands and their development. Our problems are tabling at local level and at the Centre, but tribals should show their unity. We are with you to resolve any difficulties and problems,” he made it clear.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi urged that everyone should get united. MLA Balasaheb Sanap assured to resolve problems of tribals in municipal area at local level.

Chairperson of NMC standing committee Shivaji Gangurde, corporator Pundlik Khode, president of Mahadev Koli Samaj Vikas Sanghatana Kailas Shardul and others were present on dais.