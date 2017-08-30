Underground sewage to be renewed through Amrut scheme

Nashik: Following approval of fund for construction of garden at Panchak, proposed STP at Pimpalgaon Khamb and forest garden in Tavali Phata area of Makhmalabad Shivar through central government’s Amrut scheme, administrative approval to provide fund for renewal work of old underground sewage in Nashik city and to lay underground sewage in village area and new colonies will be received soon, informed Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna. Due to these works, Nashik Municipal Corporation is the only Municipal Corporation in the state which has got highest funds from Amrut scheme.

NMC has so far got substantial fund from central government through Amrut scheme. It will help in enhancing working capacity of sewage treatment plant in the city and underground sewage.

Informing about this, the Municipal Commissioner said that working capacity of underground sewage in jurisdiction of NMC will be enhanced in third phase of Amrut scheme. Old sewage in the city will be renewed and new underground sewage will be laid in village area and new colonies. Sanitation department has prepared a plan of Rs. 89 crore for this and has been tabled with the state government for its approval. Administrative approval will be received soon.

After approval, old underground sewage in the city will be renewed and new sewage will be laid. 165-km sewage line work will be done in upcoming period. Work of proposed Sewage Treatment Plant at Pimpalgaon Khamb will be done soon. This work got approval under Amrut scheme. Technical snags in this work have been removed and proposal has been sent to the government again, he added.

“I held discussions with the District Collector over the land of this centre. After counting of trees there, compensation for land acquisition will be given to the District Collector and possession of the land taken,” the Municipal Commissioner informed.