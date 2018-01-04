Unauthorised construction demolished at Dasak

Nashik: The unauthorised construction at open terrace at Dhanraj Nagar in Dasak was demolished with help of JCB as a part of the demolition drive being conducted by anti-encroachment of Nashik Municipal Corporation.

Rajendra Surwade constructed porch illegally on open terrace. This construction was demolished with the help of JCB. In addition, unauthorised construction by Dattu Ganpat Lohkare was also demolished.

The action was taken in presence of Deputy Municipal Commissioner R M Bahiram, divisional officer S D Wadekar, assistant superintendent Shivaji Kale, town planning engineer Sonar and Gavit under guidance of Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Krishna and Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde.