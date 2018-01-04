Two arrested for sale of nylon thread

Nashik: Police conducted raids at two shops in Shivshakti Chowk in New Nashik and arrested two youths for selling nylon thread.

Their names are Shekhar Balasaheb Dabhade (28, resident of Shivshakti Chowk, New Nashik) and Sanju Pandurang Patil (43, resident of Shivshakti Chowk) Police naik of crime branch unit II Nitin Bhalerao got specific input that nylon thread was selling in the shops at Shivshakti Chowk. Accordingly, under guidance of police inspector Nilesh Mainkar, the squad raided Maharaja kite stall and found suspect Shekhar Dabhade selling the nylon thread. Police seized the nylon thread from the shop.

They also conducted the raid at Sai kite stall. Police found suspect Sanju Patil selling the nylon thread. Nylon thread worth Rs. 13,000 was seized from both shops. Case against both suspects has been lodged at Ambad police.