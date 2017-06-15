Tug of war among students for preferred colleges

Nashik : Though a process to fill up online form for std XI admissions has been started, a tug of war is being seen among students to get admissions to some principal colleges in the city. Students give priority to KTHM, HPT, RYK and BYK colleges every year. Though overall percentage is less, rush is likely for admissions, due to rising percentages achieved by individuals.

Though SSC result percentage has declined by 1.75% this year, merit will be considered for std XI admission. Many students are likely to be deprived of admission in the colleges they prefer. Six-seven admission forms are likely to be received for a single seat in science stream at some colleges. It is necessary to fill up part I of admission form for std XI admission for merit list.

Thereafter scrutiny of received forms will be held and documents will be verified. Later categorywise merit list and waiting list will be prepared and displayed. Those students whose names appear in the merit list will get admission. As a result, students will have to toil hard to get admission into some principal colleges in the city.