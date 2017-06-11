Tree pruning begins as monsoon nears

Deolali Camp : Ahead of monsoon season, civic authorities of the Deolali Cantonment Board (DCB) have started work of cutting of the tree branches which are close to electricity wires.

The number of trees is considerably high in Deolali cantonment areas and it becomes essential for the civic body to chop tree branches before the arrival of monsoon, due to its close proximity to the live electricity wires. It can pose danger to the lives of the people as the process of underground cabling is still not initiated in Deolali.

The cantonment is thus facing the challenge of pruning or chopping tree branches hanging precariously, endangering public safety and properties. “It is the duty of the administration to protect the lives of the people. We have informed in writing the concerned authority about the dangerous buildings and trees in the area. There are a number of trees along the roadside in the town of which branches directly come in contact with the live high tension wires which may endanger public safety,” Bhagwan Katariya, corporator, DCB said.