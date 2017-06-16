Tree plantation held in New Era school

Nashik: To make first day of the school memorable, New Era English school gave a grand welcome to the tiny tots of standard Ist. Different cartoon characters were displayed on the way to their classrooms. Tattoos were made on their hand, which was of great attraction to the students.

These children were introduced to nature and the teacher explained its contribution to the human life. A tree plantation activity was conducted for them in which they planted saplings and were also encouraged to take care of plants in their surroundings. All the tiny tots were engrossed in the programme and learnt values like conservation of environment and protection of the same. The kids took pledge to protect the plants and nature it by saying ‘The whole nature is our mother and trees and animals are part of our environment’.

The day culminated with great joy, where the students inculcated the value of love towards ‘nature and environment’. Similarly, different activities such as spell bee competition, object talk, know yourself market activity, dialogue conversation etc. were conducted for the students of std. IInd and Vth. The students participated in various activities and made their first day in the school a memorble one.