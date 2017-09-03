‘Top Cong, NCP leaders in touch with BJP’

Nashik : Several top leaders from opposition parties Congress and NCP including senior leader Narayan Rane are in touch with BJP and ready to join the saffron party, revealed district guardian minister Girish Mahajan while interacting with media persons here yesterday.

MLA Seema Hiray and Pradesh secretary Laxman Savji were also present during the press brief. Mahajan, who is also state water resources minister, however, took a cautious stand on the inclusion of former state minister Eknath Khadse into the state cabinet. “He will very soon join the cabinet,” Mahajan expressed hope.

“A number of top leaders from Congress and NCP including Rane are in touch with the BJP. Even former minister Patangrao Kadam and senior leader Ganpatrao Deshmukh have lauded pro-farmer policies of the state government. “It will be great if Congress merges with the BJP,” the minister sarcastically quipped.

To a question on the prevailing ‘cut practice’ being practised in the medical profession, Mahajan said a draft bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session of state assembly against the menace of ‘cut practice’ among doctors.

Mahajan also issued orders to ensure immediate availability of swine flu vaccine in the district on the backdrop of 48 victims falling prey to H1N1 virus since January.