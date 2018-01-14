Thousands of Nashikites run for a social cause

Nashik / Satpur : Thousands of Nashikites, including elders and children, ran for a social cause yesterday. The overwhelming participation, especially by children, divyang, women, youths, senior citizens and others was special feature of the 16th Nashik Run organised by Nashik Run charitable trust.

The Nashik Run began at Mahatmanagar cricket ground at 8 am with national anthem. International athletes Kavita Raut, Poonam Salone, Kishan Tadvi and Abhijit Harkud torched the Nashik Run torch to formally inaugurate the event. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, Additional District Collector Nilesh Sagar, divisional commissioner of Provident Fund Miraj Ashraf, joint managing director of Bosch India Dr. Andreas Wolf, executive vice president John Oliver, executive director of Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. A Krishna, Nashik Run president S H Banerjee, vice president B Thontesh, managing director of Bosch India Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of TDK Epcos and founder trustee of Nashik Run Natrajan Balkrishnan, secretary Anil Daithankar and Rajaram Kasar were present.

Mayor Ranjana Bhansi flagged off the team of marathon players. Followed by this Mrs. Bhattacharya flagged off divyangs and special children. Thereafter, small children, foreign guests, specially invited, officials and employees of various companies, Nashik Engineers Group and volunteers of Nashik Run were ran.

Earlier, secretary Anil Daithankar in his introductory speech welcomed the guests and Nashikites and gave information in detail about the project. He mentioned that Nashik Run had so far provided aid to 250 projects. President of Nashik Run charitable trust Harishankar Banerjee expressed his feelings and asked those who were present to take hard efforts always for achieving success.

Thousands of Nashikites ran on the route from Mahatma Nagar cricket ground, Reliance Fresh, Parijat Nagar, World of Titans, Madhu Industries and returning again to Parijat Nagar, Six Sigma hospital and Mahatma Nagar. The route for adults was Mahatma Nagar, Reliance Fresh, Parijat Nagar, World of Titans, Rocket Circle, Jehan Circle, Swami Samarth Circle, ICICI bank ATM and returning again to Rocket Circle, Samarth Nagar, Parijat Nagar, Mahatma Nagar cricket ground.

Avinash Chintawar, Mukund Bhat, Atul Khanapurkar, Sandip Pande, Prabal Ray, Hemant Joshi, Rohan Tandle, Nitish Deshmukh and Girish Kaushik were present. Atul and Shilpa compered the event, whereas Prashant Daithankar proposed the vote of thanks.

Assistance of Rs. 1 crore to players

The Nashik Run Trust handed over a cheque of Rs. 1.10 crore to Abhijit Harkud, Kishan Tadvi, Poonam Sonawane and Kavita Raut with an view that players from Nashik would get success in international sports competitions. Meanwhile, bicycles were distributed to girl-students named Tejaswini Devde, Deepali and Bharati Bhusare in ashramshala. Soumitra Bhatacharya and S H Banerjee handed over a copy of agreement of Nashik Run sponsored Telmedicine ayurvedic project to officials of Telemedicine.

Meanwhile, laptop, bed-furniture, microwave oven, LCD TV, mobile phone, cycle and tour tickets were given through a lucky draw to participants in Nashik Run. Eight lucky winners awarded the prizes through the lucky draw.