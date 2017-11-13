Temperature in Nashik dips

Nashik : The minimum temperature in Nashik city dipped to 10.4 degree Celsius yesterday. Temperature as 10.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Niphad, while temperature at Malegaon was 14.6 degree Celsius.

Cold conditions are also prevailed in some districts in state. 14.1 degree Celsius temperature was recorded at Solapur. People are wrapping themselves into warmer clothes to protect themselves from cold.

There is slight decrease in the minimum temperature in some parts of Marathwada and remaining part of central Maharashtra.