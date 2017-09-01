Tejomay Foundation undertakes innovative activity

Nashik: Lord Ganesh is known as God of knowledge and wisdom. On account of Ganeshotsav, the members of Tejomay Foundation planned an innovative activity to receive blessings of the lord everyone should donate 1 book and 1 pen.

Brahma Valley College of education has donated the books and pens and participated in this innovative campaign. Principal of Brahma Valley College of Education Vaishali Shelar and chairman of Tejomay Foundation Gaurav Kardile are working for this campaign.

The students as well as teachers have donated pens and notebooks for the needy students learning in ZP schools near by Anjaneri and Trimbakeshwar.

Principal Mrs. Shelar said, “Instead of pleasing lord by offering flowers and all material things, let’s join hands and spread the light of education.”