Teachers turn their back to voter registration drive

Nashik: A voter registration drive is being conducted for teacher constituency of state legislature. Out of 53,000 teachers, only 2474 teachers registered their name. Only 15,393 teachers registered their names from Nashik division. The term to register names will be ended on November 6.

As the term of current member of Nashik division teacher constituency is coming to an end in July, the Election Commission has to declare election programme for a single seat. A new voter list has to be prepared during every election which is taking place every six years.

The voter registration drive for this has been started in the district since October 6 but despite distribution of 2 lakh applications forms, election branch received the application forms only 15,392 voters. 12,121 are male, while 3,268 are female voters and 3 are other voters. As a result, it is seen that teachers have turned their back to the voter registration drive.

It has come to light that registration of only 2,774 teachers has taken place in the district. 1808 are male, while 666 are female voters. Though voter registration drive has been started since October 6, it will continue in first phase till November 6. Thereafter, claims and objections will be accepted from November 21 to December 21 in second phase. Voter registration can be done in this period, but despite this teachers are seen uninterested in it.