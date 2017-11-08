Tax advisor association protests shortcomings in GST

Nashik : The tax advisor association Nashik staged their protest against technical shortcomings one face while filing GST return. The office bearers wore black ribbons.

The office bearers of the association gave a memorandum regarding this to state Commissioner (tax) at state sales tax office at Pathardi Phata.

“The association has not against GST or computer system, but we are protesting the technicalities one face while filing the GST return. Remove them and make computer system easier. As a result, penal action against industrialists and traders will be averted. There will be no burden on traders and tax advisors and GST returns can be filed in time,” states the memorandum.

Additional Commissioner (tax) Chitra Kulkarni and Joint Commissioner H A Wakhre accepted the memorandum and assured to inform GST council and government about this.

President of the association Jayprakash Girme, vice president Ranjan Chavan, secretary Pradip Kshatriya, Prakash Sonawane, Sunil Deshmukh, N B More and other office bearers were present.