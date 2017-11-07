Talathi beaten up for action on sand mafia

Nashik : The talathi was beaten up by sand mafia at Nagji Chowk on Monday morning for action against illegal transport of sand. Talathi Yadav Bachhav has been seriously injured in the attack. Talathis are angry over this. A case in connection with this has been registered with police.

Talathi Sanghatana demanded to arrest sand mafia and take action against them under MCOCA. The Sanghatana has started to observe a ‘pen down’ agitation against this.

Considering illegal sand transport in the district, district administration has formed flying squads. A month back, talathi of Vadner Dumala Yadav Vitthal Bachhav (35) had stopped a truck carrying sand from Shivajiwadi near Nasardi bridge over suspicion. He found that mineral was transporting illegally in the truck. When he asked for documents, the concerned could not produce them. As a result Bachhav had sealed the truck.

When Bachhav was going on his two-wheeler to buy vegetables at 8 am on Monday, two persons who came behind stopped him near Sahyadri hospital, Nagji Chowk and started to beat him up without any inquiry. Bachhav started to run to save himself, but no one came for his rescue. The attackers beat him up and fled from the spot. After getting the news, office bearers of Talathi Sanghatana rushed there immediately. Injured Bachhav has been admitted to the district hospital and is undergoing the treatment there.