‘Table report about complaints within 10 days’

Nashik : The complaints which were received during Janata Darbar which was held in presence of the District Guardian Minister on Monday have been sent to concerned department after their divisionwise classification. District administration has instructed to table report about the action taken by department over complaint within 10 days to the administration and the District Guardian Minister.

The Janata Darbar was organised at the district collectorate in presence of the District Guardian Minister. After hearing citizens and officials, Mahajan gave his decisions on the complaints by citizens. Officials should take action in a given period and convey about this to the concerned.

In addition, take positive note of the complaints, the District Guardian Minister had instructed. Various complaints related to bad state of roads, rotation of water, crop assessment, ill treatment in government office and pension problem of retired were received. As there were complaints on large scale, complaints in 15 talukas could not be resolved.

The hearing regarding Nashik Municipal Corporation will be conducted at Malegaon on November 5 and 16 in presence of the District Guardian Minister.

Meanwhile, 412 complaints were received during the Janata Darbar and they are being classified divisionwise. All these complaints will be sent to concerned departments for action and orders have been issued to concerned to table report about the action taken on them.