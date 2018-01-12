Sweaters distributed

Satpur: Shri Shyam Sevak Trust distributed sweaters to orphan children in adharashram and those who are sleeping on the roads in city area.

Blankets are distributed in Nashik area on annual festival of Shri Shyambaba. Efforts are being made to provide aid to those deprived in this way, informed Pankaj Parshuram Puriya.

Sweaters were distributed to the children of those farmers who committed suicide. Shyam Sevak Mandal’s Sushil Kediya, Uma Kediya, Seema Parshram Puriya, Sanjay Kariwal and other office bearers were present.