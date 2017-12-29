Survey of city cleanliness to be conducted

Nashik: The central committee will conduct survey of open-defecation free drive conducted under Swachh Bharat Mission from January 4. It will be started from Trimbakeshwar. It is necessary to create a feeling among everyone that our cities should remain clean to ensure that Maharashtra will top Swachh Bharat Mission by central government. Local people’s representatives and citizens should take active part in cleanliness survey for inclusion of highest number of cities from state in first 100 cleanest cities, urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A review meeting of cleanest survey 2018 to be conducted by central government was held at the state secretariat yesterday under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Mayors of all Municipal Corporations, Municipal Commissioners, principal secretary of town development department Manisha Patankar-Mhaiskar, presidents of various Municipal Councils and chief officers were present.

The Chief Minister interacted with District Collectors and chief officers in state through a video conferencing and took information about progress of Swachhata Abhiyan. He asked to take efforts to increase points of cities in the state for survey of cleanest cities. People’s representatives and citizens should take part on large scale to ensure that highest number of cities should come into first 100 cities from Amrut Yojna.

As reactions by citizens are important, take efforts for that people should use application related to this on large scale and give their reactions. Conduct meetings to increase participation by people’s representatives in survey of cleanest cities. Nashik and Malegaon Municipal Corporations in Nashik district and villages under Trimbakeshwar, Sinnar, Igatpuri, Bhagur, Satana, Manmad, Nandgaon, Yeola and Chandwad Nagar Parishads have been made free of open-defecation. Squad of central government will visit these villages in January and will table their survey report to the Centre. Thereafter, Nashik’s rank in cleanest cities will get clear.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister expressed his disappointment over Nashik Municipal Corporation as city ranked 149th in cleanest cities index last time. He also informed that grant will be provided to the cities as per their performance.