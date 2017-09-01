Subject to appoint advisor for road development adjourned

Nashik: The NMC administration is appointing advisors for various works since last few days. Disappointment among corporators over this was palpable in yesterday’s standing committee meeting. Members strongly opposed the subject to appoint street design consultant (advisor) to plan things necessary for improvement of roads in city. So Chairperson Shivaji Gangurde adjourned this subject.

The meeting of NMC standing committee was held under its chairperson Shivaji Gangurde. NMC is appointing advisors for various development works since last few months. Administration has made preparations to appoint advisors for some more works. Though there are efficient officials in NMC, advisory work is being outsourced to outside agencies. Corporators are disappointed over this. This was felt in yesterday’s meeting.

Member Shashikant Jadhav strongly objected to the subject regarding appointment of street design consultant. Drawing attention to the fact that information about roads was not among the subjects tabled by the administration, Jadhav stated that there is no information about which roads are to be developed.

The city currently has 2,000 km of roads and administration must think about development of roads only after studying them properly. Around Rs. 5-7 lakh will be paid to the consultant for 1 km of road. Even if 500 km of roads are given, Rs. 40 crore will have to be spent for the work. There is a nexus in selection of the consultant while submitting tender, Jadhav alleged. Drawing attention to the fact that highest charges are shown for small roads, while less charges are shown for bigger roads, he said, this is a serious matter.

Asking why there is a need to offer work to external agencies, when there are good architects in the city, he said good planning can be done with the help of architects in the city. What work will the street designer do? Can’t our officials give this information? Who will maintain the roads after their construction? Jadhav said there is a need for works that are lasting. Take advise from a good architect from the city, the work will get done at a far lesser cost, he said.

Mushir Saiyyad alleged, “There is a racket behind this. There is a need to probe whether officials are involved in this. Get this work done by our own people after taking advise of an architect from the city rather than an external consultant. NMC will give more than Rs. 40 crore to the consultant in one year. Take complete information about this and conduct an inquiry into this,” he demanded.

Informing about this, city engineer U B Pawar stated, “It is because we believe that the street designer will do different work than our regular road work, that we have decided to develop one or two roads in each of the six divisions every year as per the consultant’s guidelines.

Considering strong opposition by members, chairperson Shivaji Gangurde asked foir a survey of the roads to be developed to be conducted. The roads should not be from a single area. Give information about this. It will be decided whether there is a need to approve this subject or not after getting the information. Give information in detail about this in the next meeting, he instructed and adjourned the subject.