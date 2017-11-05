Students of Guru Gobind Singh Public School selected at national level

Nashik: State level throwball tournament was held at Usmanabad recently. In this tournament, girls under-14 participated from Guru Gobind Singh Public School.

National players of last year Vaishnavi Jadhav and Shravani Jadhav gave the outstanding performance. Both the girls have now been selected at national level and will get the opportunity to play for Maharashtra team which is to be held at Mysore in next month.

Girls team was congratulated by Guru Gobind Singh Foundation chairman Gurudev Singh Birdi, secretary Balbir Singh Chhabra, joint secretary Baljit Singh Ceble, CEO Parminder Singh, Principal Shobha Karva and Pornima Deshpande.

Girls team was guided by sports teacher Bhagyawant and Bhosale.