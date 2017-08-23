Strike hits banking operations in the district

Nashik: A one-day strike by employees of nationalised banks who were opposing the government’s move to consolidate the financial institutions paralysed operations in the district on Tuesday.

The employees of nationalised banks in Nashik district took part in the strike, called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

Transactions at 450 branches of nationalised banks came to a standstill. Consumers faced inconvenience due to this strike. Many citizens got information about the strike when they came to the banks. Traders, industrialists and other commercial establishments faced difficulties as withdrawal of funds, cheque clearance, NEFT and RTGS operations were affected by the strike. Citizens rushed at ATMs to withdraw money. As a result, there were no money in most ATMs in the city. More than 4,000 bank employees observed a token strike. Employees took to street in Nashik and Malegaon cities to protest government. Employees staged sit-in agitation opposite Bank of Maharashtra branch, opposite Sarvajanik Vachanalaya and raised anti-government slogans. Financial transactions worth Rs. 700 crore in the district came to a standstill due to the strike. If government fails to take note of demands, bank officials and employees will stage agitations before Parliament on September 15, warned the unions.

Apart from opposing the government’s move to merge several nationalised banks in order to reduce the number of banks in the country, the unions also opposed write-off ofnon-performing assets (NPA) of corporate loans.

The unions are demanding that the government initiate criminal proceedings against corporate houses which have defaulted on bank loans instead of writing off part of the loans granted to them.