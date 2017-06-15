State Voters Day to be observed on July 5

Nashik : The election branch will conduct a month-long drive to register names of new voters from July 5 to include youths in election process and to give momentum for strengthening of democracy through this. Chief election officials of state have decided to observe July 5 as ‘State Voters Day’ every year. Various programmes will be organised to mark the day. It will be made compulsory for students to register their names as voters while taking admissions for college.

On the backdrop of National Voters Day, State Voters Day is being celebrated. Various programme will be conducted as a part of this. A drive to register names of new voters from the age group of 18 to 21 will be started from July 5 to 31. Booth level officers will pay visits to households and will fill up form no. 6 from those youths whose names are not in voters list. A special voter registration drive will be organised from July 9 to 22 for ease of citizens. The drive will also be organised in colleges to create awareness among youths about voter registration. Names of dead voters, double names and migrated voters will be deleted during this drive. For this citizens should fill up form no. 7. If there are any mistakes in names, the concerned should fill up form no. 8. In addition, those voters who do not have their photographs in voters list, they should give their photographs to voting centre officials or nearby tehsil office, it has been urged.

A process will be conducted to register name of students in voters list while taking admission to first year of degree course after HSC or first year of junior college. Higher and Technical Education department has issued a circular for this. College Principal has to appoint a Professor as nodal officer for this work. Most students will take admissions to colleges, university and various educational syllabi after passing HSC examination. Nearly all students who passed HSC examination have attained 18 years of age. An assurance letter from these students regarding registration of name in the voter list will be taken along with admission form. A form which is necessary for voter registration will be given while taking admission form from the students. As a result, those boys and girls who attained 18 years of age will become voters immediately. They will have no more wait for another drive.