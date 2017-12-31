Start each day with a positive thought and a grateful heart: Dr Bhanose

Nashik : “Believe in your heart that you’re meant to live a life full of passion, purpose, magic and miracles. Surround yourself with people who believe in your dreams, encourage your ideas, support your ambitions, and bring out the best in you,” thus expressed Management Guru Dr Sandip Bhanose.

Garudzep Pratishthan along with police welfare department had organised ‘Stress Management Workshop’ for police force on December 28 and 29 at auditorium in the city police commissionerate. Kalpana Bhanose compered the workshop and explained various social activities being run by the Pratishthan. Dr Bhanose further said that “Great things happen to those who don’t stop believing, trying, learning, and being grateful”.

Ram Khurdal, chairman of Shivkary Gadkot Samwardhan Sanstha talked about importance of fort restoration and managing stress. In Nashik there are 60+ high altitude forts. If police force do some conservation work there, it will help them manage stress, he added. Shyam More proposed the vote of thanks. Police officials from various units participated in this workshop.