Nashik : Tushar Laware, the student of St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, Nashik, led state volley ball team (u-17 ) in 63rd National school games held at west Godavari, Andhra Pradesh.

Before that he represented Nashik Region at district as well as at the state level. He displayed his vollyball skills on the field. He has been congratulated by the chairman Dr A F Pinto, managing director Grace Pinto, CEO Ryan Pinto, headmaster, supervisors and teachers.