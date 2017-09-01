St Francis School celebrates founder’s day

Nashik: The students and staff of St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, celebrated the founder’s day, the birthday of chairman Dr A F Pinto with great zeal and happiness. The assembly hall was decorated with various attractive cut outs of chocolates, balloons, ribbon etc.

A special Assembly was conducted by the students. The day’s programme started with lord’s prayer followed by reading from the holy Bible, special prayer and prayer songs. Children organised colourful birthday party by cutting the cake, singing birthday songs. A teacher spoke on the vision of the chairman. Saplings were planted to mark the occasion. Various activities were conducted throughout the day. Birthday greeting cards were made and letters of gratitude were written by the students.

A science quiz was conducted by the teachers. Keeping an eye to the desolated people, groups of children visited the orphanage Aadhar, Slam Learning Center, and Old age Home ‘Nirmala’ to donate alms to the needy people. Sweets were distributed to the children.