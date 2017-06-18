St Francis high school, Tidke Colony reopens

Nashik: Students of St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik were enthusiastically and warmly welcomed by all the teachers. Teachers had organized a special assembly for the welcome programme.

The programme began with the holy prayer followed by Bible reading. Teachers sang and performed prayer songs. All the teachers greeted the students by presenting a fabulous welcome song. Male teachers of the school presented a small dramatization based on the value of the month – Faith.

Teachers sang and performed the Birth day song and celebrated the birthday of the students. Sweets were distributed on this occasion.

Sports enthusiasts of the school presented a spectacular jump rope demonstration that made all remain spellbound. Students of std. X presented a hilarious dance performance. Headmistress of the school Mr. Kusuma Shetty welcomed the students and extended her best wishes to them for the new academic year.