St Francis High School, Rane Nagar reopens with zeal, enthusiasm

Nashik : St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, Nashik reopened for the academic year 2017-2018 on yesterday for the students of Std II-IX. The school premise was reverberated with the joyous sound of young children.

The school took a new look. A huge welcome board was put up at the entrance.

The assembly hall was decorated with the cut of smiley masks, rain drops and clouds etc. The display boards were new with new attractive, creative pictures, photos, thoughts and write ups on various moral values. The classrooms were made ready to welcome and greet the children.

Teachers conducted the assembly. It started with prayer followed by reading precious words from the holy Bible, followed by special prayer and prayer songs. Children were given a hearty welcome through welcome song and welcome speech. New students were introduced and welcomed. Teachers presented a skit with a moral value – Faith.Even they entertained the children through action dance and Kavi Sammelan .

The assembly concluded with school anthem followed by national anthem. A hearty welcome was extended on behalf of chairman Dr. A F Pinto, managing director Grace Pinto, CEO Ryan and director Snehal Pinto and members of Ryan International Group of Institutions along with head master, supervisors and staff.