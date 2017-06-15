St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, registers 100% SSC result

Nashik: St. Francis High School, Rane Nagar, Nashik 100% result this year too. Sharwari Soitkar came out with the flying colour as the school topper by securing 95%, while Shruti Kothari in second position with 94.80% and Prathamesh Rajendrasingh Girase with 94.20% stood third.

Total 181 students appeared for the examination. Out of it 21came in merit, whereas 91 got distinctions and 58 got first class. 11 students received second class.

All the students accorded a grand appreciation for their success by chairman Dr. A F Pinto and managing director Madam Grace Pinto, Head Master Sanjay Patil, supervisor Manju Patil and all the staff members of Ryan International Group of Schools.